Expanding long-term care system will be fruitless without boosting workforce

Re “Costs of long-term care stagger states” (Page A1, Aug. 29): Yes, we need to change our approach to long-term care, but we need the workforce to do so.

Every day 10,000 Americans turn 65 and by 2040, there will be 80 million Americans 65 and older. In Massachusetts alone, nearly two of every three older adults have four or more chronic conditions.

As Robert Weisman’s article explains, the cost of care for this population is “straining family finances and Medicaid budgets.” Yet, as noted, Massachusetts, a traditionally innovative state, is lagging behind other states in funding long-term care initiatives.