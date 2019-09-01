Expanding long-term care system will be fruitless without boosting workforce
Re “Costs of long-term care stagger states” (Page A1, Aug. 29): Yes, we need to change our approach to long-term care, but we need the workforce to do so.
Every day 10,000 Americans turn 65 and by 2040, there will be 80 million Americans 65 and older. In Massachusetts alone, nearly two of every three older adults have four or more chronic conditions.
As Robert Weisman’s article explains, the cost of care for this population is “straining family finances and Medicaid budgets.” Yet, as noted, Massachusetts, a traditionally innovative state, is lagging behind other states in funding long-term care initiatives.
While it is true that strengthening and broadening access to our current programs is paramount to meeting the needs of an aging 21st-century population, we must keep one group of people at the center of this mission: the direct care workforce.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates home health and personal care aides as the third and fourth fastest-growing occupations in America. Yet, they are the lowest-paid jobs in the entire top 20 list, making a median salary of $24,000 annually.
Innovative long-term care expansions will be fruitless in getting services to elders if there aren’t enough workers to staff the programs. This requires that we, as a state, commit to adequately compensating and treating this workforce as the dedicated professionals that they are. This means properly funding programs that already exist, boosting workers’ skills, and leveraging our hard-working immigrant communities who are already the bedrock of this workforce.
Pat Kelleher
Executive director
Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts
Boston