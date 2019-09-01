Trump’s plan to deport sick kids must be met with full-on resistance

When will everyone realize that this administration has no intention of obeying norms, protocols, or existing laws? Yet our elected officials keep playing by the old rules, sending strongly worded letters that end up being tossed in the bin.

The front-page headline says it all: “Plan to deport sick children stirs outcry” (Aug. 30). But what kind of outcry? Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren will send a strongly worded letter to an administration already poised to ignore them, demanding documents that no doubt will stay sealed.

Why not take a new tack? When these Draconian edicts are issued, ignore them.

I know, it’s wrong, it’s lawless, it’s not how we do things. But we have a president who lies and ignores the law, and an administration bent on destroying democracy as we know it. This calls for extraordinary action.

When they say deport sick children, don’t.

When they put babies in cages, get them out.

This isn’t complicated. It is right against wrong. Moral against immoral. If a mother steals bread to feed her starving child, it may be against the law, but she is acting morally.

The smart people in the room need to do more than go on cable news shows and voice their concerns; they need to act. We need a united, concerted effort to stop the sickening policies of this twisted administration from taking hold of what once was a decent and good country.

Christine Gagne

Manchester-by-the-Sea

This really is not who we are — is it?

Re “Plan to deport sick children stirs outcry”: Who are we? This can’t be possible. This policy is the final rabbit hole of immorality.

The government of the United States is about to deport families of seriously ill children receiving treatment in this country. Many of these children will die if deported.

It is the last straw, as Donald Trump and Stephen Miller qualify as the “undertakers” of America’s conscience.

Children with complex and life-threatening medical conditions are being treated here under a policy known as “deferred action,” through which they can remain for medical and other humanitarian reasons. Now the administration is ending this policy.

My mother was a physician and surgeon in New York City. Her skills changed the lives of many young people. I am her daughter, with two sons and grandchildren of my own. Now, I must explain to them what we have become as a nation under the aegis of Trump and Miller: “Send me only healthy children to our shores. All others should die at home.”

I ask again, Who are we? America, what is your answer?

Patricia Young Manhard

Lexington