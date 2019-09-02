Democrats’ vitriol is undoing the party and dividing our nation

The vitriol spewed in Jason M. Rubin’s letter (“An open letter to Trump from an American Jewish voter,” Aug. 23) is what drove me away from the Democratic Party. Democrats now embody incivility, racism, divisiveness, anti-Semitism, intolerance, hatred of Israel, and a level of hostility to anyone not in lock-step with their agenda, and it is tearing America apart. They disrupt to keep speakers from expressing ideas other than theirs on college campuses, and bully anyone who dares disagree with them by calling them racists.

Martin Luther King’s ideal of judging people by their character, rather than the color of their skin, means that criticizing elected officials who are not doing their job is not racist just because they are minorities. What is racist is assuming that all blacks or Hispanics must agree with you. My Jewish Colombian-American husband — his view is shared by many other legal immigrants — does not feel that President Trump is racist for enforcing our country’s immigration laws.