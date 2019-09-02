Mass. lawmakers have let us down by lagging on ban of single-use plastic bags

Re “Left holding the plastic single-use bag” (Page A1, Aug. 20): As a resident of Cambridge, which has banned single-use plastic bags for several years, I was dismayed to read that the Massachusetts Legislature has made such a botch of the proposed statewide ban. Single-use plastic bags should be banned — they are bad for the environment, cause litter in our streets, and endanger wildlife, and they aren’t even very good grocery bags.

Cambridge’s experience with its ban of plastic bags shows that such a ban is not only possible, it is beneficial and popular. It is infuriating that the weak statewide ban that has been proposed would weaken the more stringent local policies. The people who oppose banning plastic bags are those who profit from their manufacture, so it was disheartening to read that the plastics industry was able to buy its way into our Legislature.