Trump’s unsettling mind — or maybe it’s his impact that’s unsettling

After all the abuse he’s weathered, you can’t call Trump thin-skinned

Whether you hate President Trump or love him, I do not understand how anyone could brand him thin-skinned, as Dr. Leonard L. Glass does in his Aug. 29 op-ed “Trump is the problem.” Since the day he entered the 2016 primary, Trump has been more thoroughly scrutinized than any other politician in my memory. The GOP bent over backward to discredit his candidacy from day one, right up until the convention, when they discussed drafting someone, anyone, else. Then in the general election, he was ripped to shreds by everyone. Every day. All the way to the White House.

Since winning the election, this has only continued. Everything he says, or does, is broken down and analyzed to find the evil hidden within. The Globe actually had more than one mention of his preference for ketchup on steak. Yet he stands up and speaks his mind, loudly, publicly, and unlike any voice we expect to hear from the Oval Office. He also responds to the never-ending criticism in kind, which is what seems to bother Glass.