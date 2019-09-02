Trump’s unsettling mind — or maybe it’s his impact that’s unsettling
After all the abuse he’s weathered, you can’t call Trump thin-skinned
Whether you hate President Trump or love him, I do not understand how anyone could brand him thin-skinned, as Dr. Leonard L. Glass does in his Aug. 29 op-ed “Trump is the problem.” Since the day he entered the 2016 primary, Trump has been more thoroughly scrutinized than any other politician in my memory. The GOP bent over backward to discredit his candidacy from day one, right up until the convention, when they discussed drafting someone, anyone, else. Then in the general election, he was ripped to shreds by everyone. Every day. All the way to the White House.
Since winning the election, this has only continued. Everything he says, or does, is broken down and analyzed to find the evil hidden within. The Globe actually had more than one mention of his preference for ketchup on steak. Yet he stands up and speaks his mind, loudly, publicly, and unlike any voice we expect to hear from the Oval Office. He also responds to the never-ending criticism in kind, which is what seems to bother Glass.
Stephen R. Tarbell
Walpole
Imagine if Trump were your grandchild’s school principal
Dr. Leonard L. Glass’s observations regarding the mental health of President Trump come at a time when millions of grandparents like me are closely following our grandchildren’s return to elementary and middle school after summer break.
Now imagine if it became known that a school principal demonstrated behaviors such as “poor control of impulses” that create a “heightened level of danger” for the school community, as well as a “lack of empathy, sense of grievance, entitlement, cruelty,” and other troublesome features. One can safely predict that rage and protest would follow such disclosures, followed by demands for immediate dismissal of a person unfit to serve as steward of our children’s safety and well-being.
The president’s incapacity to make informed, rational decisions represents a clear and present danger to the nation and the world. We must do all we can to remove this threat from office, as soon as possible.
Allen White
Brookline