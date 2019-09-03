Parade and protest in Boston stir up a sharp divide

Given that the grand marshal of the parade was a former Breitbart editor who has been banned from Twitter and Facebook for hate speech, I wonder whether this is really about freedom of speech or, rather, if the event springs from a more sinister motive, such as fomenting hatred and intolerance of people whose sexual orientations are different from our own?

When I first heard about the Straight Pride Parade organized by Super Happy Fun America, I thought it was a goofy prank conjured up by a bunch of drunken frat boys. As a heterosexual person, I ask: Does the overwhelming majority need a parade to let people know we exist? Does the dominant sexual orientation need to march down the main street of Boston to ask people to stop marginalizing us? Since the answer to both of these questions is obviously no, then what is the purpose of a Straight Pride Parade?

We have all seen recent examples of rampant intolerance around the world, and the outcomes are neither super, nor happy, nor fun.

Advertisement

Diane Simpson

Jamaica Plain

It’s not hateful for heterosexuals to celebrate themselves

Where is the civility of people to let other people express themselves? It is not hateful to heterosexuals when LGBTQ groups celebrate their gender identities. Nor should it be, or was it, hateful for heterosexuals to celebrate their identities, since gender identity has been made such a big issue. It was not a negative parade.

Is it hateful against other races for black people to celebrate Black Lives Matter? If there were a women’s march celebrating women, would it be hateful to men?

Let groups celebrate themselves as long as they are not denigrating others. The protesters of the Straight Pride Parade foment violence against anything they do not agree with. Let’s celebrate freedom of speech and leave others alone instead of making the experience hateful. There are good people on both sides.

Advertisement

This letter comes from a former Bostonian now living in California.

Marcia Jacobs

Culver City, Calif.

Police made a tense situation worse

I am a 16-year-old rising junior at Brookline High School. I attended Saturday’s Straight Pride march as part of the counterprotest. While I appreciate the article “Protesters jeer Straight Pride marchers” (Metro, Sept. 1), I had some different observations.

I support the right to free speech, yet I heard things among the Straight Pride participants that troubled me. I understand the marchers needed police protection. That is their right. But I also witnessed police brutality against my peers. I never thought I would have to fear the police. I never thought I would see four police officers on top of a young man, pinning him to the ground for expressing his own right to free speech.

The entire episode on Congress Street could have been avoided. The police are supposed to de-escalate situations. In my opinion, my fellow protesters were calming down, not getting riled up, and the hasty response from the police made the situation worse.

Pride is about coming together and acceptance. All I heard at this parade was hate that effortlessly spilled out of the mouths of supposed grown-ups. Maybe it’s time for my generation to step up.

Mia Fukuda

Brookline

Mr. Mayor, I sure hope the protesters don’t represent ‘who we are’

Mayor Walsh says that the Straight Pride Parade doesn’t represent “who we are as a city.” What then does he think of the the parade’s protesters?

Advertisement

These protesters, disregarding the general public’s presence, unceasingly made obscene gestures and shouted profanities at marchers all along the parade route. At least one marcher was spat on and punched from behind.

After venting their rage on marchers, the protesters then apparently turned on law enforcement. Police reportedly made 36 arrests, and four officers were injured.

Protesters claim they are fighting “hate,” yet they see no contradiction in this claim and their vicious behavior.

The Straight Pride Parade included men and women of all ages, races, and even sexual orientation. They wished only to exercise their right to free speech and peaceful assembly. I saw no one yelling obscenities or threatening or assaulting anyone, and my observation was that the march participants cooperated with police.

Mr. Mayor, who better represents Boston — the marchers or their antagonists?

Stephen Helfer

Cambridge

An everyday occurrence

Can we please have a reality check regarding the so-called Straight Pride Parade?

There is a straight pride parade happening every single day across the world.

Ann Sanders

South Boston