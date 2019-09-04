Maine dig unearths dark chapter for region’s Native Americans
In “Digging up Maine’s Colonial past” (Metro, Sept. 3), Emily Sweeney describes the rush by Maine’s archeologists to dig up remnants of an 18th-century fort before a road is rebuilt in Windham. Wabanaki people have lived there for more than 13,000 years, roughly 520 generations, and European settlers invaded their homeland starting in the 1600s.
Sweeney mentions a 1744 bounty proclamation that offered 100 pounds for every scalp of a male Indian above the age of 12. That proclamation was one of nearly 100 issued in Colonial Massachusetts starting in the 1600s. The one she mentions was signed by two-time Colonial era governor William Shirley in the Council Chamber in what is now Boston’s Old State House. In 1755 Shirley signed another bounty proclamation targeting Wabanaki men, women, and children from four tribes for extermination.
The dispossession and terrorizing of indigenous peoples in New England is part of the uncomfortable truth about our history that must be acknowledged. Sweeney’s article would have been stronger had she presented the larger picture.
Mishy Lesser
Watertown
The writer is the learning director of the Upstander Project and its documentary “Dawnland,” which looks at the first truth and reconciliation commission for Native Americans in the United States, and is an education fellow with the University of Connecticut’s Thomas J. Dodd Research Center, which focuses on human rights.