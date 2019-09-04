Student loan debt weighs heavy

First, the student debt crisis is closely related to the college affordability crisis our nation is facing; they both need addressing.

According to Beth Akers, there is no student debt crisis ( “Actually, most millennials aren’t drowning in college debt,” Opinion, Sept. 2). If we simply streamlined the lending program, Akers argues, no borrowers would ever face a debt burden again. Unfortunately, her read of the data is simplistic, and she fails to acknowledge the full scope of the problems we are facing.

Second, it is not only millennials who are burdened by debt. Student debt is a multigenerational problem, which is compounded by the fact that, with colleges being so expensive, parents, many of whom are still repaying their own education debt, now increasingly are borrowing for their children as well.

Advertisement

Third, advancing solutions based on average figures omits the variation of the debt burden and the financial inequity it creates among the subgroups of borrowers. Akers overlooks the trends showing that student debt exacerbates existing racial, gender, and socioeconomic inequities.

Streamlining lending will not solve any of these problems, nor will it make college affordable, and it will not address the many social justice ramifications of a financial aid system that has become dependent on loans.

Bahar Akman Imboden

Managing director

Hildreth Institute

Boston

The Hildreth Institute is a nonprofit focused on college affordability.

Many millennials are squeezed, and they need true debt forgiveness

Beth Akers twists data points to marginalize borrowers’ experience and discredit the popular drive to forgive student debt. First, she states that 66 percent of millennials don’t owe student debt, downplaying the experience of one-third of my generation entering the workforce massively in debt.

Second, Akers claims that the typical borrower has debt “that can be paid back with monthly payments of less than $200.” The word “can” is doing a lot of work in that claim, since most plans are for 10-year repayment, meaning that Akers’s typical borrower, even with a zero interest rate, would face a monthly bill of $237.50.

Advertisement

After some more frustrating statistical contortions, Akers gives us the takeaway: that policy makers have already solved the problem through forgiveness programs. She omits that these forgiveness programs have stringent requirements that many borrowers won’t meet, and that a great many applicants who qualify are being denied by the loan servicers.

Outstanding student debt continues to balloon, and the rate of default is nearly 11 percent. Globe readers should recognize the cavalier attitude of this op-ed. Americans need and deserve student debt forgiveness.

Dave Foley

Woburn

The writer is on the executive board of SEIU Local 509 and leads workshops on debt relief.