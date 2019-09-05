To parents of freshmen: Do indeed try this at home

I read with interest Thomas Farragher’s excellent front-page article on the drama of sending a child off to college (“Tears, hugs, and then they’re freshmen,” Aug. 31). I was struck by the sentence, “If two months go by and you haven’t heard [from them], that’s not a good thing.” When I was the dean and, later, the provost at Bridgewater State University, I would tell parents that, should they not hear from their student in a long time, they can try the following: Write a letter to your child saying, among other things, that you are enclosing a check for a little extra spending money. Seal the letter, mail it, but do not put the check in it. From the feedback I got, two-way communication was established fairly quickly.

Howard B. London