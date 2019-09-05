Smartphone-free or shackled to technology

A visit to an Apple Store, being forced to conduct daily business on a smartphone, or watching all ages of humanity glued to their devices makes one long for the not-all-perfect so-called good old days, when most contacts were human-centered. Some of us wonder where this “glow generation” is headed.

Joan Wickersham’s “When the watch stopped” (Opinion, Aug. 30) should be heartily welcomed by all of us dinosaurs who find the rapid advance and change in technology overwhelming and troubling.

More power, and congratulations, to those among us who take a bold step and talk about a much-needed “digital cleanse.”

Advertisement

Armand H. Kazarian

Marshfield

Changing with the times

Joan Wickersham’s “When the watch stopped” made me think back to my vacation in Maine last summer. Our local radio station played a Bob Dylan classic, “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” The DJ commented that while the song was more than 50 years old, it was just as true today as it was then. I had an epiphany that when the song first came out, I was one of the people trying to change things. But now a new generation is in charge of the a-changin’, and I can decide to either embrace it or become one of those fuddy-duddys I once railed against. I choose the former, but I do still wear a watch.

Charlie Tillett

Wayland

Too many downsides to this tech obsession

I’m sure there are a number of us who have old-fashioned flip phones and, under no conditions, want a smartphone. I’m a Ludditte who believes that technology has gotten too far ahead of us and has major downsides.

People don’t have face-to-face conversations with one another and are obsessed with texting. No one seems to just be still and enjoy the moments. They’ve even forgotten to watch where they’re walking and driving, as statistics show more and more people getting hurt, or worse.

Advertisement

Additionally, many older people with finger and hand arthritis find it difficult to use these new devices.

Everyone should just take a breath and relax.

Ruth Smith

Amherst