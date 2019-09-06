Nobody puts Greta Thunberg in the corner

Furthermore, the brave activism that Thunberg has exhibited would not be necessary if the United States took even small steps toward addressing climate change. By way of contrast, the Trump administration’s recent plan to deregulate methane emissions takes us in the opposite direction.

It was with concern that I read Niall Ferguson’s “Beware Greta Thunberg’s science fiction — the end of the world is not nigh” (Opinion, Sept. 2). First and foremost, personal attacks about Thunberg’s appearance — “The pigtails. The unsmiling stare.” — should have no place in the Globe or elsewhere in discussions about the climate.

Finally, Thunberg has science on her side, so the term “science fiction” should be reserved for policies that ignore the basic science of the atmosphere, oceans, and climate. As Ferguson notes, we should respond and adapt, but that clearly won’t happen without public involvement and political will.

James Morris

Waltham

The writer is a professor of biology and chair of the Health: Science, Society, and Policy program at Brandeis University.

A just response to climate crisis must see to world’s poor

I was surprised the Globe chose to publish Niall Ferguson’s harsh criticism of Greta Thunberg, the youth activist who has mobilized young people to demand a livable future for their generation and ones to follow, and who has called for a global student strike on Sept. 20.

Ferguson’s ad hominem swipes at a 16-year-old are distasteful. However, more shocking is his indifference to the well-being of future generations, his dismissal of climate change as a threat, and his disregard for other species.

Ferguson is correct about one thing, however. A just response to the climate crisis must respect the needs of the global poor for economic development. But this is a cause for action, not inaction. Specifically, the United States and other high-income countries should be investing massively in supporting development through renewables in low- and middle-income countries. It’s not just our ethical obligation, but it is one of the most cost-effective ways to limit warming.

A global Marshall Plan of sorts along those lines will be possible only with activists like Thunberg telling the truth and holding our leaders — and all of us — to account.

Jacob Bor

Boston

The writer is a professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.

From capital of Bangladesh, he sees unacceptable status quo

Formerly a Bostonian, I now live in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dhaka’s population is about twice that of the entire Boston metro area; most people here live within a few feet of sea level. Scientists recently recommended that coastal communities worldwide plan for more than 6 feet of sea level rise by 2100. Despite Niall Ferguson’s blithe reassurance that “we shall adapt,” this will pose tremendous challenges for Boston, much more so for the millions in Dhaka, where streets regularly flood thigh-high during storms, or for tens of millions more along the marshy coast, in this country where income averages a dollar or two a day.

Bangladesh, I need hardly add, contributes virtually nothing to climate change. The average Bangladeshi’s emissions are a rounding error for that of an American.

Like many who enjoy the status quo, Ferguson minimizes the challenges ahead. He promises salvation from unnamed “technological innovations” and an apparently magical ability to “ward off” floodwaters.

We need fewer Niall Fergusons and more Greta Thunbergs: people willing to face future challenges honestly, courageously, and with compassion for all those who live at the edge.

Gregory Howard

Dhaka, Bangladesh

In final analysis, precautions are worth cost

Niall Ferguson thinks that the costs of taking precautions to lessen climate change are not worth the benefits of taking action to avoid climate disaster. His analysis has two major flaws.

First, in such cost-benefit analyses, economists cannot reasonably assign a monetary value to the benefits — that is, avoiding the losses that climate change will bring. For example, how great is the benefit if we prevent dozens of coastal cities worldwide from becoming uninhabitable? How much should we value slowing the spread of droughts that, without action, are likely to lead to tens of millions of people seeking somewhere else to live? How much is it worth to avoid climate-change-driven wars in which millions of people may die? Ferguson thinks we should ignore such “apocalyptic visions” and that we’ll “adapt.”

Ssecond, as explained in detail by the recently deceased Harvard economist Martin Weitzman, the catastrophic damages that climate change may bring are not unlikely, and they must not be ignored. Multiply the probability of such events by the essentially unbounded benefit of avoiding disastrous outcomes, and we see that we do, in fact, urgently need to undertake economy-wide restructuring if we are to have any chance of preserving a livable world.

Larry Rosenberg

Cambridge

Youth movement rises to meet failed leadership

Niall Ferguson’s attack on young climate activists inadvertently highlights a key reason that the youth movement for climate action exists: the empty, failed leadership of bullies who hold fast to the status quo.

The 1 degree Celsius of warming that our heat-trapping emissions have caused means that young people in school today have known only a world of record heat.

The devastation from Dorian and other recent hurricanes shows us the kind of ferocity climate change brings.

Contrary to Ferguson’s assertions, science and economics show that it will hurt and cost too much to adapt to unchecked climate change. We need to cut emissions swiftly and deeply, and we can, with low-cost solutions available today. What we lack is political will, so young people are calling us out with moral authority, rattling the Fergusons of the world.

My daughters, ages 15 and 17, will surely join Greta Thunberg and millions of others in the Sept. 20 general strike.

Erika Spanger-Siegfried

Cambridge

The writer is senior analyst in the climate and energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.