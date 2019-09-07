It’s long past time for public defenders to be unionized

David Scharfenberg’s Sept. 1 Ideas article (“Office workers of the world, unite!”) provided a strong overview of the challenges professional workers must overcome to gain collective bargaining rights.

With support from Service Employees International Union Local 888, public defenders employed by the Committee for Public Counsel Services have been struggling for seven years to be included in the state’s law governing collective bargaining. As Scharfenberg noted, CPCS management raised concerns about the economic consequences of such a measure in an April 30 letter to the Legislature.

What the proposed legislation would do is give the employees of CPCS the right to choose whether they want to participate in collective bargaining. There is no cost attributable to the basic freedom to form a union. CPCS employees have the same basic economic benefits as other state employees. They have the same vacation and sick leave benefits, holidays, retirement, etc. What staff do not have is the predictability of salary increases nor a voice in the workplace to address grievances, unfair treatment, and discrimination — as do all other, unionized state employees.