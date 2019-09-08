If we ignore ignorance, we lower our guard

Kevin Cullen got it wrong in his column on those who protested the Straight Pride parade (“My tactic: ignore them,” Metro, Sept. 6). He may have the luxury of ignoring hatred and ignorance, but many people do not, especially in these highly charged times. By ignoring those events that promote division and bigotry, we are normalizing them and giving the participants encouragement to continue to develop and distribute their hurtful ideologies in the public forum. Yes, that is their constitutional right, but they cannot go unnoticed and unanswered.

I do not condone violence as a response — it detracts from the power of peaceful protest against these demonstrations — but to remain silent, to stay away, is simply not an option. History has taught us that if you give them an inch, they take your humanity.