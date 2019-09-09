The op-ed “The anti-child administration” (Opinion, printed Sept 5) shows that basic human rights have been ignored by government officials mistreating immigrant children at our southern border. The UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child state that governments shall: give children special care and assistance, following authorized standards for health, safety, and supervision by competent adults; protect children from arbitrary arrest and from physical and mental neglect and abuse; prohibit separation of children from parents (unless beneficial to each child).

These rights have been violated, and the officials involved need to be identified and tried in the International Court of Justice.