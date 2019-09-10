The recap of the Sept. 7 New Hampshire Democratic Party convention (“Making their cases,” Metro, Sept. 8) did not make reference to a top-tier candidate. Pete Buttigieg got a large and enthusiastic reception both inside and outside the convention hall. Furthermore, his campaign is opening offices in every county in the state (12 total), with 56 staff and counting. The total head count of attendance at Buttigieg events in New Hampshire has exceeded 8,000 so far. He has had endorsements to date from a number of current and former public officials in the state. Not bad for a presidential candidate from halfway across the country.

Paula Miranda McKeever