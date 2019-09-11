In your Sept. 9 editorial “BPS owes parents a clearer school rating system,” you assert that the use of an alternative rating system by the Boston Public Schools “can soften the accountability and transparency that ratings are designed to provide.” As a scholar involved in the measurement of school quality, I strongly disagree.

At present, the state of Massachusetts rates schools on a narrow range of metrics, focusing primarily on standardized test scores. As research reveals, however, achievement scores are generally a better indicator of socioeconomic advantage than of school learning. The Globe’s editorial board mockingly asks, of Boston’s approach, “What’s the point of . . . fuzzy criteria in the city system if they don’t lead to strong student performance?” But we have a different question: “What’s the point of student performance measures if they don’t measure what students have learned in school?”