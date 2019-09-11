In his Sept. 9 op-ed “The human consequences of our immigration policies,” Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley is his usual thoughtful and humane self when he paraphrases the current group-think in Washington about immigration policy: “We have no room in our hearts and no space in our country for people facing life-and-death situations.”

Emily Dickinson nailed the question of asylum in an even shorter format:

These Strangers, in a foreign World,