Re “Commerce chief threatened firings at NOAA” (Page A2, Sept. 10): Who but a self-hypnotized, diehard follower could possibly believe Donald Trump when he said, “I don’t know,” in response to questions over who misrepresented an outdated Hurricane Dorian weather map with a Sharpie pen, his favorite writing instrument?

It’s a federal crime to falsify an official weather forecast, especially one concerning potential matters of life or death. And it is beyond Orwellian to compound such as crime by having Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a consummate Trump sycophant, threaten to fire weather service staff unless they supported Trump’s lies, to avoid bruising the weatherman in chief’s delicate ego.