Before Renée Graham faints over the “insidious culture that corrupts higher education” (“At colleges, cash rules everything,” Opinion, Sept. 11), she had better take a look at the founding fathers of many American universities, with names like Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Carnegie, and Mellon, to name just a very few. They were land speculators, stock market manipulators, and rapacious capitalists of the most ruthless kind, and they are as American as apple pie or Donald Trump. They are embedded in our DNA, just like the “one-and-done” basketball players at Duke University (a tobacco fortune) who sign with the NBA and Nike after a brief college fling, or the gambling corruption fostered by the NCAA and Las Vegas.

“Endowment” has always been the name of the game. American colleges and universities are the envy of the world, and as the old saying goes, “the only trouble with tainted money is t’aint enough of it.”