We are alarmed by the Sept. 7 front-page article “Overuse injuries plague young, one-sport athletes.” The article quotes specialists who “caution against weight lifting and resistance training until a child’s growth plates are closed, typically around age 13 or 14.” As the sport specialization debate continues, we should not overlook the critical importance of preparing young athletes for sports.

Misinformed concerns associated with youth strength training should be replaced with scientific evidence indicating that technique-driven strength training, beginning during the primary school years, will prepare the developing musculoskeletal system for safe and successful physical activity. It is a myth that progressive strength training necessarily harms the developing growth plates, or that young people should wait until age 13 to lift weights in a well-supervised program.