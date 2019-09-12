I was a federal prosecutor during that investigation and oversaw several aspects of it. By 1986, dozens of employees in Kevin White’s administration had been indicted and convicted, including: the city’s budget director; a senior analyst in the Budget Department; the commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department and the chief plans examiner in that department; the former parks commissioner; the deputy commissioner of the Real Property Department; the mayor’s political operatives in Dorchester and South Boston; and a significant number of building and health inspectors.

I find myself compelled to correct Shirley Leung’s characterization, in Wednesday’s Business section, of the 1980s federal investigation into fraud and corruption in Boston government as leading to “the indictment or conviction of more than a dozen low-level political operatives” ( “Lessons from another City Hall under siege” ).

Also indicted and convicted were more than a dozen developers, builders, and architects who had acceded to the illegal demands of city officials and failed to testify truthfully about them.

In my view, the result was nothing short of an important culture shift, where shakedowns and fraud were no longer viewed as simply business as usual in the city. One architect convicted of perjury explained to me that if he had realized that the investigation was “serious,” he would have told the truth, but he thought that it would all go away as it had in the past and that if he told the truth he would never be able to do business in the city again.

It seems like it’s due time to get “serious” once again. My advice to City Hall workers is simply this: Tell the truth when you are testifying before the grand jury.

Robert Cordy

North Reading

The writer is a retired Supreme Judicial Court justice.