Be careful what you wish for (“ Judge picks wrong fight with DA ,” Editorial, Sept. 6). Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is arguing for the same absolute prosecutorial discretion that, when exercised by less enlightened, historically white prosecutors, has resulted in the racial inequity that pervades our judicial systems today. Once the criminal process invokes the authority of the courts (which a motion requesting the judge to dismiss does), we do not want to deprive judges of the power to make reasonable inquiry — even if precedent (or what the Globe calls a “wink-and-nod tradition”) should guide their decision.

Rollins is arguing for unchecked DA authority, which is what got us into trouble in the first place. Even Justice Frank M. Gaziano, of the Supreme Judicial Court, acknowledges that a prosecutor’s discretion can be curtailed if there is evidence of a “scandalous abuse of authority” (“SJC backs Rollins in dispute with judge,” Page A1, Sept. 10).

As for Susan Church, the defense lawyer who was cited for contempt, judges have to have discretion to enforce decorum in their courtroom. Everyone seems to think that, because Church was citing the law, she should be immune from following the judge’s direction not to interrupt him. It shouldn’t matter if she had been reciting the Lord’s Prayer.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott probably overreached in both of his decisions — that is what judicial review is for. But we should hesitate to give district attorneys the power to dictate to judges how to exercise their authority.

And by the way, I doubt poor or minority defendants want to be judged by the legal precedent of a “wink-and-nod tradition” that the Globe seems to be arguing for.

John E. Hickey

Cambridge

The writer is a lawyer.

Judge went too far in harsh treatment of lawyer

When Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard J. Sinnott ordered defense attorney Susan Church handcuffed and detained (“DA asks SJC to overrule judge,” Page A1, Sept. 5), he pulled a page straight from the playbook of the world’s most oppressive totalitarian regimes, who govern by fear.

Sinnott struck fear into defense attorneys, anyone who chooses to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, and court officers who now must face the stress and anxiety arising from having a superior give them orders that are unethical and inhumane.

The harm caused by Sinnott’s tactics in response to legal arguments he did not care for cannot be undone.

To even begin making amends, the judge owes Church a public and sincere apology.

Mike Offner

Brookline

Lawyer erred in demeaning judge’s position

Why does a judge sit high above all others in the courtroom? Why do we all stand when the judge enters the courtroom? Why does the judge wear a black robe, and why is he called “your honor” rather than simply “sir”? A judge does not lead a police force. Judges have only the respect arising from the position to which they have been appointed. They cannot even defend themselves when accused of failing to render the correct decision.

Defense attorney Susan Church should understand that judges are appointed not to serve the communities in which they are placed but rather to serve the law. You may argue your case before a judge, but you cannot argue with the judge in open court. Church could have stated an objection, have noted her exception, and appealed to a higher court. Church had claimed that Judge Sinnott had made a reversible error. Then, her pathway was clear.

It is a mistake to lessen the judge’s authority or demean his position, especially by a trial attorney who, as such, is an officer of the court.

Richard D. Gilman

Lexington

Acting as prosecutor amounts to judicial misconduct

In ordering a defense lawyer to be handcuffed and placed in custody during a judicial proceeding before him, Judge Richard Sinnott was violating the constitutional rights of the defendants to due process of law and to have the effective assistance of counsel in a criminal case (“A judge known as ‘tough but fair,’ ” Page A1, Sept. 6). Accordingly, I believe he should be disciplined by the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Confusing the role of judges with the role of prosecutors is a common malaise in our increasingly authoritarian society. Yet it has no place in a free country. Article 30 of the Declaration of Rights in the Massachusetts Constitution expressly states, “to the end it shall be a government of laws and not of men,” that judges shall never exercise the legislative or executive powers. Sinnott violated this provision when he decided to act as a prosecutor himself in this case.

The Globe should recognize that courtroom misconduct by judges threatens the freedom of everyone. It should not be making excuses for Sinnott in this case by printing a headline that describes him as “tough but fair.”

Paul F. Donovan

Watertown

DA doesn’t seem to know how to accept victory

So Rachael Rollins prevailed before the state Supreme Judicial Court (“SJC backs Rollins in dispute with judge,” Page A1, Sept. 10). Winning is always the objective, particularly when headlines are at stake, but when it happens, a mature person accepts the verdict and respectfully leaves it at that.

Not so with Rollins. She decided to increase her stature by demeaning a respected judge when she insinuated that he wasn’t paying attention in law school.

A low blow, and I suspect that, for all her newfound frame, there will come a day of reckoning. I just hope Rollins isn’t hurt too badly when she falls off her high horse.

George L. Place

Wayland