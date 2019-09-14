In his column “Hurricane ‘price gouging’ is oversold” (Ideas, Sept. 8), Jeff Jacoby misunderstands a large part of the story. In a free market, both the buyer and seller must be free to find the price they can agree on. After a disaster, the buyer is not free. He or she is destitute, and has no choice whether to buy or not. This is not Jacoby’s “healthy market.” Moreover, when vendors can anticipate tragedies and stockpile supplies, scarcity is not an issue.

And what about any concern for your neighbor in distress? Do we have no responsibility for our community? If it is fine to take advantage of our fellow citizens any time we can, then we are not in a happy place.