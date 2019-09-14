Effective change can be realized only after the damage inflicted on our democracy by the current administration is repaired and rational government restored.

Re “Markey, Kennedy race could be costly” (Page A1, Sept. 9): Although Joseph P. Kennedy III’s service in the House has been impressive, I question the wisdom of his challenging Senator Edward Markey at a time when Democrats must be focused on rescuing the presidency and regaining control of the Senate.

What Democrats cannot do is be diverted from this critical mission and risk the appearance of a divided party engaged in intramural battles, when all are committed to the same just cause.

The people of Massachusetts are as well represented as any state could possibly be with Senators Markey and Elizabeth Warren. As an advocate for progressive issues that affect Massachusetts citizens, Markey has earned the continued support of constituents and the respect of his colleagues for his leadership in both the House and Senate.

It would be a critical loss to the battle to overcome majority leader Mitch McConnell’s grip on the Senate if we were to lose Markey’s voice and seniority on major committees. And it would be a great disservice to all residents of the Commonwealth who believe in, and benefit from, a progressive agenda to replace such a strong standard-bearer in Congress.

Adam Villone

Cummaquid

This would be a true tossup

Joe Kennedy is my congressman, and I’m an ardent admirer (“Kennedy has edge in early matchup,” Page A1, Sept. 8). Apart from his illustrious family name and his personal charm, he has become increasingly more outspoken on the progressive side of issues, notably mental health. There has never been any doubt that he can look forward to a distinguished career in Massachusetts politics and possibly beyond.

In contrast, Senator Ed Markey is admirable as well. An excellent, if low-key, progressive nearing the end of his career, he has developed valuable expertise on complex and critical issues, notably climate change. The two are in synch on virtually every important policy.

Which is to say that in contrast, there’s not much contrast.

Over a lifetime almost as long as Markey’s, I’ve voted religiously. I’ve always been able to settle on a candidate ultimately. There’s no line on the ballot for “Abstain.” However, if Kennedy does challenge Markey, I’ll be deeply torn.

Lois Ambash

Needham

Markey’s leadership in Senate is vital

It has been said that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. I would like to modify that quotation to read: Extraordinary times call for extraordinary sacrifices, and address it to Congressman Joe Kennedy.

The news that Kennedy may challenge Senator Markey in the primary is disturbing mainly because it could result in the Senate losing one of its most productive members. Markey was an early supporter of banning assault weapons, protecting the rights of women, environmental concerns, and assuring that cars and household appliances were energy efficient.

Why challenge Markey now? This is a time when this country needs leadership in the Senate that will result in preventing, or at least slowing down, the process of deregulating basic industries. The result would be to keep us safe and healthy and have a positive impact on our daily lives.

Markey will continue to protect all of us. To Kennedy I say, “Your time will come. It is not now.”

Sanford N. Katz

Newton