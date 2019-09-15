Brown University’s commitment to the Providence Public Schools cannot be measured by a fund-raising goal established more than a decade ago (“Brown vowed to raise $10m for Providence schools. It didn’t.”). It was disappointing to read the Sept. 10 BostonGlobe.com article that focused on Brown’s fund-raising progress for its Fund for the Education of the Children of Providence and raised questions about our support for our local schools.
Brown has exceptional donors around the world, many giving philanthropically to support their own public schools. What we made clear to the Globe is that, in light of a lack of progress in raising money to meet a $10 million goal for the fund, Brown made a deliberate decision to use its operating budget to provide support now.
We have been committed to supporting the schools in excess of what the fund would have generated. That would have been about $500,000 a year, compared with the more than $840,000 we directly invest annually in the schools, with much of this representing new funding since the 2007 pledge. The Fund for the Education of the Children of Providence itself currently generates around $70,000 a year, which is about one-tenth of Brown’s independent financial support for the schools. We’re exploring doing more.
We continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to the troubled Providence schools.
Christina Paxson
President
Brown University
Providence
The writer is also a professor of economics and public policy at Brown.