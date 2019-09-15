Brown University’s commitment to the Providence Public Schools cannot be measured by a fund-raising goal established more than a decade ago (“Brown vowed to raise $10m for Providence schools. It didn’t.”). It was disappointing to read the Sept. 10 BostonGlobe.com article that focused on Brown’s fund-raising progress for its Fund for the Education of the Children of Providence and raised questions about our support for our local schools.

Brown has exceptional donors around the world, many giving philanthropically to support their own public schools. What we made clear to the Globe is that, in light of a lack of progress in raising money to meet a $10 million goal for the fund, Brown made a deliberate decision to use its operating budget to provide support now.