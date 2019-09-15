All the Democrats on stage Thursday night support universal health care, but differ on tactics. The arguments were even more narrow, as to whether programs should be opt in or opt out.

The front-page Sept. 13 headline “Together on stage, sharply divided,” referencing the Democratic debate on health care, is fundamentally misleading.

The sharp divide is with Republicans, who for years have sought to repeal Obamacare without a replacement, something that would cause many Americans to lose health care coverage.

Intraparty debates are designed to draw contrasts, but after-the-fact analysis requires context. The news here is that Democrats are largely united in advancing a goal important to Americans. You’d be hard pressed to understand that reality from the Globe’s front page.

Saul Tannenbaum

Cambridge

One voting bloc she wants to hear from

With the exception, perhaps, of Andrew Yang, I think any of the Democratic candidates in Thursday night’s debate would make an excellent president.

Here’s what I wish the Globe would do: find a good sample of Republicans who want not to vote for Donald Trump, and ask them which of the Democratic candidates they could get behind. That’s the person I would vote for.

Perry Colmore

Jamaica Plain