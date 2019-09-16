The unfortunate imminent closing of Doyle’s is more of a loss to this city than the old Boston Garden or the elevated Expressway (“Taps for another Boston institution,” Page A1, Sept. 11). The Jamaica Plain pub was a unique Boston establishment, as were the now-closed Jacob Wirth and Durgin-Park, and together they had been in business for more than 400 years. They represented Boston’s history no less than Faneuil Hall or the Freedom Trail.

As one walks through Boston today, one sees fake Irish pubs, “concept” restaurants that could be in any city, and the usual depressing line of “gourmet” burger joints, any one of which probably will be replaced by another concept in a few years, one that won’t capture the unique character of this city. No doubt, Amrheins in South Boston will be the next local institution to fall.