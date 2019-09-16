A recent Boston Globe column by Jon Chesto implied a false choice between renewable energy and open space (“Backlash could complicate large solar projects,” Business, Sept. 11). There is absolutely no need to denude more forests or repurpose farms in order to have ground-mounted solar arrays. Look all around at the more than 500 miles of limited-access highways throughout our state, such as Interstate 95, I-90, I-495, and Route 3.

If even half of those highway miles had suitable medians and open space beyond the shoulder lanes for ground-mounted solar arrays, we could have the state make a major dent in the poisonous use of fossil fuels to generate electricity. The state already owns these properties. It could make beneficial financial arrangements with solar installation companies to generate electricity at reduced prices for our residents and organizations.