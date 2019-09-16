Thanks to Diane Hessan and Josh Bernoff for their call to teach children critical-thinking skills to equip them to be discerning consumers of the huge range and quantity of media they see and create (“Fake news, real consequences,” Opinion, Sept. 13). It’s essential that our soon-to-be voters know how to become informed citizens.

Many schools are already teaching media literacy skills around a wide range of media messages — not just in news, but in video games, Instagram posts by friends and celebrities, YouTube videos, memes, and other sources. Many states are considering policies to ensure that students are getting the 21st-century literacy skills they need to participate in a global media environment.