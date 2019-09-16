Shawn Collins’s plan for “a holistic approach” to address safety fears around vaping is little more than another case of Nero fiddling while Rome burns (“State cannabis agency calls for disclosure of vape ingredients,” Metro, Sept. 13). As anyone with any exposure to industrial hygiene or scuba diving knows, breathing oil mist or vapor is extremely dangerous. Chronic exposure to many other types of atmospheric contaminants commonly causes health problems as well.

When I first heard of vaping, I was confident that soon I would be hearing of serious illnesses and fatalities linked to the practice. Massachusetts does not need a Cannabis Control Commission director trying to make people feel that the agency is appropriately concerned about their safety. We need a Public Health Department commissioner to state flatly that we are in uncharted waters.