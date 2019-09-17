I recently moved from Newton after 14 years of residency. Each time I return, I am awed by the glut of identical, shoddy behemoths looming over streets, sacrificing front walks for an extra garage door and overhead foliage for unnecessary third stories.

If we’re to have a critical discussion of Newton’s proposed dense-living developments, we ought to examine the city’s McMansion construction as well. These buildings are doing far more to devour our livable streets — and to inflate our real-estate prices in the first place ( “Newton voting on its identity,” Page A1, Sept. 16).

One need only examine the four monstrosities built on the site of Waban’s former Korean church on the corner of Beacon and Chestnut streets. The houses, nearly identical in color and design, occupy almost every inch of their properties.

Advertisement

It is still density, but under a different name. And a different price.

John Hilliard’s article suggests that Newton is in danger of losing its nickname, the Garden City, because of proposed dense-living arrangements. A fair investigation of our evolving city, however, means examining the other end of the price range: huge single-family homes more insidiously sapping us of our elbow room, our community, and our beloved trees.

Sophia Fisher

Concord

MORE: Sign up for the Globe’s new newsletter, The Newton Report

Development foes stand in the way of a more livable city

Jon Chesto’s recent column about the excellent plans for Riverside Station offered a clear account of opposition by a highly vocal antidevelopment group (“Riverside plan’s size may still draw ire,” Business, Sept. 9). They want Newton to remain “the Garden City,” focused on expanding a landscape of large, mostly single-family homes, as happened throughout the 20th century and continues to this day. In today’s world of accelerating climate change, this is unrealistic and irresponsible.

Newton has inadequate housing and public transit; neither meets what residents need.

Advertisement

Children cannot return home after college to live in Newton, and a great many city employees (firefighters, police, teachers), shopkeepers, health workers, and others drive great distances and spend much time commuting to work because of the lack of affordable or even moderately priced housing.

As our elderly population grows older, their homes become too big and too expensive to manage.

The state is not committed to improving the public transit system rapidly enough to get cars off the city’s congested roads. When Newton commits to the development of high-quality transit-oriented residential, retail, and commercial spaces, city revenues will meaningfully increase and help us pay for desired services.

Newton is rapidly becoming a city for wealthy people. Livable Newton, a coalition of several groups, of which we are members, wants the city to become more livable and diverse. It supports new transit-oriented housing as well as development that values green space.

Lois A. Levin

Helen B. Rittenberg

Newton

For more coverage of Newton, click here