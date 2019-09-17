Jennifer C. Braceras presents a false and ultimately self-defeating choice in her op-ed “A rape narrative that lets police slide” (Sept. 16). Effective use of DNA evidence in rape cases is not a question of will or resources, it is a question of will and resources. Nor is it true that we have to choose between prioritizing rape cases or homicide cases, or between catching serial offenders, suppressing burglaries, and exonerating the wrongly accused.

We need the commitment to do better — we always will. But we also need to pay the price in lab capacity, carefully maintained databases, and continuous quality improvement.