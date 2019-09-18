Re “Lewandowski defies Democrats, dodges queries” (Page A2, Sept. 18): The Democrats are said to be considering contempt of Congress charges against Corey Lewandowski after his appearance Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

The appropriate response would have been to suspend the hearing and institute contempt charges on the spot. The Democrats should have been prepared to do this since they must have known that Lewandowski would treat them with contempt — and he wouldn’t have been the first.

Many otherwise perceptive people still don’t realize what’s going on. Donald Trump and his minions are simply doing what they want and daring anyone to stop them. So far, this seems to be working. Threatening action maybe next week, or next month, or whenever, is certainly not impressing anyone with the Democrats’ determination or their sagacity. I’m afraid that “wimp” is the word that comes to mind.

Mark Bridger

Newton

Democrats’ clumsy tilt toward impeachment is political malpractice

Giving Corey Lewandowski the chance to act as a human Trump tweet is nothing short of political malpractice by chairman Jerrold Nadler and the Democratic majority on the House Judiciary Committee. Lewandowski took full advantage of softball questions from Republicans to advance the false narrative of “no collusion, no obstruction,” bringing new meaning to fealty.

With each clumsy move by Democrats, the chances of swaying public opinion in favor of impeachment recede, denying the electorate its constitutional right to oversight. The time has come to either abandon the quest for impeachment or conduct proceedings that question the credibility of the accused, not the accusers.

Jim Paladino

Tampa

Because the White House told you to?

When Corey Lewandowski asks me why I’m loading his car up with his possessions, I’ll tell him, “The White House has directed me to steal your car and as many of your valuables as I can fit into it.” Obviously he can’t object, but if he does, I’ll tell him the White House has also directed his bank to transfer all his money to the Clinton Foundation. Perhaps then, in light of consequences that are both personal and tangible, Lewandowski will realize that we can’t live in a society where people commit crimes with impunity simply by claiming the White House directed them to do it.

Jape Shattuck

Newport, R.I.

This can’t be the makings of a US senator

So, Corey Lewandowski feels that the truth is just one possibility in exchanges with questioners. Apparently, it’s to be doled out as a function of one’s respect or contempt for those asking the question (“I have no obligation to be honest with the media”). This is the person who’s suggesting he wants to be elected US senator from New Hampshire in 2020.

James P. Pehl

Marlborough