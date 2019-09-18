Patriots’ playing Brown sends harsh signal to women

Dan Shaughnessy (“No way they should play Brown,” Sports, Sept. 15) is the conscience of The Boston Globe’s Sports page. I also thought of the late Myra Kraft as I watched Antonio Brown warming up on the sidelines Sunday in Miami, and I thought of all the times the NFL or its individual teams have used the innocent-until-proven-guilty defense to prioritize winning over the obligation to listen and respond to a woman’s claims.

At a time in our history when powerful men have gained political ground despite women’s testimony against them, the Patriots’ choice to play Brown at Miami reminds us that the NFL exists to promote a male-dominated world.