Patriots’ playing Brown sends harsh signal to women
Dan Shaughnessy (“No way they should play Brown,” Sports, Sept. 15) is the conscience of The Boston Globe’s Sports page. I also thought of the late Myra Kraft as I watched Antonio Brown warming up on the sidelines Sunday in Miami, and I thought of all the times the NFL or its individual teams have used the innocent-until-proven-guilty defense to prioritize winning over the obligation to listen and respond to a woman’s claims.
At a time in our history when powerful men have gained political ground despite women’s testimony against them, the Patriots’ choice to play Brown at Miami reminds us that the NFL exists to promote a male-dominated world.
Gabrielle Watling
Beverly
A team without a moral compass
Re “On Brown, Patriots looking the other way” (Business, Sept. 14): Shirley Leung’s last paragraph says it all. The “Patriots are a different team today. Myra Kraft, the football dynasty’s matriarch and moral compass, is gone. Now, winning trumps all, even if it means sacrificing the team’s values.”
Debra Lee Collins
Danvers
Wide receiver catching a lot of attention
If these allegations against Antonio Brown keep piling up, pretty soon he’s going to find himself on the Supreme Court.
Bob Kochem
Belmont