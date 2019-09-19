Our unequal public education system desperately needs to be remedied with state dollars to help our most disadvantaged students succeed. Of the proposals before the Legislature, the Promise Act is the best option.

In his op-ed on reform of funding for public schools, Governor Charlie Baker misses the point ( “An education promise we can keep,” Sept. 17). The goal of this once-in-a-generation opportunity is to ensure that all kids from all communities and backgrounds can succeed, and to address inequities in the system. It’s not about finding a perfectly moderate position or avoiding the taxes necessary to pay for the future we all want.

The governor paints a misleading picture of Gateway Cities getting unduly burdened by the Promise Act, when the opposite would occur. Worcester is a good example: In 2026, it would have to contribute $3 million more in education funding but would receive $74 million more in state aid.

Our data, released in June, showed that Baker’s plan would increase statewide school aid by $460 million per year above the status quo when fully implemented, while the Promise Act would add $1.41 billion per year. Each of these figures importantly subtracts out what would occur anyway due to typical changes, such as inflation and enrollment growth.

The Promise Act’s additional investment of $946 million per year, as compared with Governor Baker’s plan, would allow schools most in need to better support their students and address achievement and opportunity gaps.

Most residents of the Commonwealth understand that we must address inequality in our schools and raise public revenue, if necessary, to achieve this goal. This is about living up to our values to do what is right for all children.

Marie-Frances Rivera

Colin Jones

Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center

Boston