Regarding the Sept. 19 letters on the controversy over Antonio Brown (“Patriots winning games, losing moral standing”): Why is it that so many Americans are ready almost reflexively to sacrifice such fundamental rights as due process and the presumption of innocence on the altar of the #MeToo movement? It can often lead to such travesties as the forced resignation of Senator Al Franken.

The right to due process and the presumption of innocence are absolute. If they are allowed to be eroded, it endangers all Americans, including those who think they could never be falsely accused. There is still a difference between an allegation or an accusation, on the one hand, and a finding of fact by a disinterested adjudicator, on the other.