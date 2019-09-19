I was amazed to read the claim by the Department of Correction that, in Massachusetts, “solitary confinement is not and has not been used for decades” (“Legislators targeted solitary confinement, yet its use still high,” Page A1, Sept. 16). The hundreds of men and women confined to small cells, devoid of human contact, day after day, year after year, would be equally incredulous. As would the many state legislators who are working to reverse this inhumane policy.

Changing the term solitary confinement to “restrictive housing” or “disciplinary detention” does not change the brutality of the practice — the isolation remains the same. And, while the department claims that “most” people spend 30 days or fewer in isolation, a United Nations expert has said that more than 15 days in solitary amounts to torture. Here in Massachusetts, we have people held in isolation for up to 10 years.