Re “Difficult delivery” (Ideas, Sept. 15): As perinatal mental health professionals of color, we want to draw attention to how medical mistreatment affects perinatal mental health and can lead to increased rates of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, or PMADs, which are the most common complications of the perinatal period. Women of color experience PMADs at higher rates than white women. Mistreatment, implicit bias, and racism increase both the likelihood of subsequent negative mental health symptoms as well as the need for timely access to mental health care that addresses these issues.
Since trauma can decrease a woman’s ability and willingness to engage in medical or mental health care, we must address and treat racial trauma both in the medical setting and throughout the life span in order to repair patients’ ruptured trust in the health care system.
While Rachel Somerstein’s Ideas piece highlights the mistreatment of women of color during the course of obstetric care, let us also highlight the need for mental health resources that integrate the needs and experiences of women of color during the perinatal period.
Timoria McQueen Saba
Milton
Divya Kumar
Jamaica Plain
Dr. Leena Mittal
Brookline
Saba is a maternal health patient advocate, Kumar is a psychotherapist and cofounder of the Perinatal Mental Health Alliance for People of Color, and Mittal is a psychiatrist specializing in mental health and substance use disorders in pregnant and postpartum women.