Re “Difficult delivery” (Ideas, Sept. 15): As perinatal mental health professionals of color, we want to draw attention to how medical mistreatment affects perinatal mental health and can lead to increased rates of perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, or PMADs, which are the most common complications of the perinatal period. Women of color experience PMADs at higher rates than white women. Mistreatment, implicit bias, and racism increase both the likelihood of subsequent negative mental health symptoms as well as the need for timely access to mental health care that addresses these issues.

Since trauma can decrease a woman’s ability and willingness to engage in medical or mental health care, we must address and treat racial trauma both in the medical setting and throughout the life span in order to repair patients’ ruptured trust in the health care system.