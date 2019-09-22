Kennedy’s quest would divert Democrats from greater goals

Re “Kennedy set to announce Senate run” (Page A1, Sept. 19): I’m very sorry that Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III is choosing to run for the Senate seat held by Edward J. Markey. We have an aberration in the White House, and it is imperative for our democracy that Democrats do two things: Elect a new president and take over the Senate.

Kennedy’s quest will advance neither of these goals. In the 2018 elections, almost everyone I know was working for good candidates from other states because we were satisfied with our elected officials here and wanted to change what is going on in our country. We need to keep that energy, money, and support focused on all the other candidates and issues and policies that are out there. Kennedy will be draining resources away from this effort. A Kennedy win simply would replace a very good Democratic junior senator with a younger Democratic senator with less seniority.