I appreciate that nearly 150 CEOs have written to Congress asking for action on gun control, particularly background checks on all gun sales and “red flag” laws (“145 CEOs implore Senate for stricter gun legislation,” Page A2, Sept. 13).

I think that there is too much corporate money in politics; however, as long as we have the system that we do, I hope that these CEOs, if they have not done so already, will follow through in a way that can really matter — by making campaign contributions to congressional candidates who will champion gun control legislation.