I took interest in reading the letters on Corey Lewandowski’s appearance before Democratic chairman Jerrold Nadler’s House Judiciary Committee (“Lewandowski’s chilly moment in the hot seat,” Sept. 19). But I discovered that all the letters were biased against Lewandowski and exhibited a double standard. When the GOP controlled Congress, and brought FBI agent Peter Strzok before the same House panel in July 2018, he was disrespectful and evasive to the committee’s Republicans. Where were the high-minded liberals back then? Did anyone utter a peep of protest against Strzok’s arrogant attitude toward the Republicans?

I’m glad that Lewandowski appeared the way he did before the Judiciary Committee. I think he showed the American people that House Democrats can dish it out but they can’t take it.