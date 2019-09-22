A president lies, uses the nation’s resources as his own, defies the rule of law, hints at pardons for those who will help him obstruct, makes a mockery of the oversight powers of the legislative branch, and hires a partisan attorney general with a mission to misinform and disrupt, including the suppression of whistle-blower information. A Senate leader locks down the work of the legislative body, deferring major decisions to the executive branch. A Supreme Court is loaded with illegitimate appointments. The people’s chamber seems paralyzed with inaction. Is it not time for millions who love democracy to converge on Washington in peaceful dissent? It would seem that the preservation of all that we value is at stake.

Larry Lobert