Day after day I read and hear about the Big Three Democratic candidates for president — policy proposals, direct quotes, turnout at events, and polling data. Meanwhile, the other candidates receive little serious coverage of the substance of their campaigns. Instead I read and hear that these other candidates have gained little traction, are not making inroads, and are struggling to secure donors. The classic chicken-or-egg dilemma seems to be at work. If the Globe and other news media gave more coverage to the lesser-known candidates, perhaps they would be gaining traction. As a concerned citizen, I want to learn more about these candidates and their views so that I can decide where to lend my support, both monetary and otherwise. I am growing weary of the Big Three and who is ahead of whom in the polling, who runs strongest against Trump, etc. A newspaper’s job is to inform readers; an obsessive focus on the Big Three to the exclusion of other candidates could lead to a predetermined outcome.

Deborah Joyce