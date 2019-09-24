Perry Colmore (Letters, Sept. 16) wants to support whichever Democrat is most appealing to Republicans. Joan Vennochi (“Some Democrats are playing into Trump’s Hand,” Opinion, Sept. 17) advocates against far-left Democrats who help Republicans attract voters. Renée Graham (“Democrats’ top 2020 issue: Dump Trump,” Opinion, Sept. 12) says that the most important issue is beating Trump, and so black people are supporting Biden.

I agree the most important issue is beating Trump, but I don’t think appealing to the center is the way to do it. Didn’t Hillary Clinton try this in 2016? The people who vote regularly are almost completely polarized. They’re going to vote for Trump, or they’re going to vote for the Democrat, and nothing will change their minds. That’s why Trump’s approval rating never varies by more than a few percent. Meanwhile, nearly half the eligible voters didn’t vote in 2016. So I think the right Democrat is the one who can give these people a positive reason to go to the polls, who can inspire them with a vision of real improvement in their lives.