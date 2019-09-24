H.D.S. Greenway writes a pretty good column about US foreign relations, or at least one that shows some glimmer of hope (“The US must learn from its foreign policy failures,” Opinion, Sept. 23). But if the response to his third point (willful ignorance of local history and culture) is displayed in his penultimate paragraph about the “great schism between Sunni and Shia” followers (both are, after all, Muslim) and the “thousand years of tribal and ethnic rivalries” (one wonders how people ever mated and produced new generations if there was so much violence going on), then I’m afraid it’s not much better than complete ignorance. Proposing ethnocentric ideas about Islam and tribalism is not the answer; a more nuanced study, devoid of Western value judgments, would seem more successful.

Jim Toth