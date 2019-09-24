Friday’s Globe was uplifting to anyone who values youth voices and activism.

After reading about student walk-outs in favor of climate advocacy (“For climate strike, they’ve done their homework,” Page A1, Sept. 20), I turned the page to learn that college student voting rates had doubled (“College voter turnout more than doubled in 2018,” Nation, Sept. 20).

This good news reflects my experience at Salem State University, where I serve as director of the Center for Civic Engagement. According to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) data that we received last Thursday, our students’ mid-term voting rate nearly doubled in 2018, to 47 percent. This number is well above the 39 percent national average.