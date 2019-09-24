Re “The anti-science call to ‘ban fracking,’ ” Ideas, Sept. 15) by Jeff Jacoby: Natural gas is not “clean, affordable energy.” It burns cleaner than most other combustibles, but the vast amount of leakage from the wellhead to the furnace makes it an environmentally dangerous fuel both at ground level and as a powerful global-warming gas. I’m as grateful to natural gas for powering much of the last hundred-some years as I am to coal for powering the previous hundred-some years and to wood for powering human civilization before then, but as with all of them, it’s time to move on. Both science and economics are against fossil fuels now. Renewable energy with storage, plus efficiency and demand management, are already more cost-effective than new natural gas infrastructure and will soon start to drive existing fossil fuel infrastructure out of business. That day can’t come soon enough for me. For all life on earth.

Sue Felshin