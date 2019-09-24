Much of Jeff Jacoby’s argument (“The anti-science call to ‘ban fracking,’ ” Sept. 15) is outdated. Two new reports from Rocky Mountain Institute (reported by Bloomberg) analyze the economics of over $100 billion worth of planned investment in the United States in new gas-fired power plants and interstate gas pipelines.

According to the reports, by 2035, operating 90 percent of proposed US gas plants will be more expensive than building new wind and solar farms equipped with storage systems, and gas plants now on the drawing boards will become uneconomical before they are paid for. In addition to the economic disadvantages, there are environmental imperatives at play regarding clean air and water as well as climate change. We need to move to renewables now if we have any hope of preventing runaway climate disruption. This is well established in science, despite what Jacoby claims. We need to stop developing fossil fuel infrastructure and invest in green energy.