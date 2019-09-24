To all the young marchers against climate change inaction: I am in awe of both the passion and the organizational skills you brought to bear in creating a worldwide protest march last Friday (“A loud voice on global warming,” Page A1, Sept. 21).

For those of you here in the United States there is another crucial task ahead. I implore all of you 18 or over (or who will turn 18 before November 2020): Bring that same passion and determination to the ballot box. Let nothing — not weather, not work, not flu, not long lines at polling places — deter you from casting a vote against climate change denial next year. Your one vote, multiplied by the votes of tens of thousands of your fellow marchers, could well swing the presidential election in favor of a candidate who understands the urgency and offers a sane policy on climate change.