Alex Beam repeats the oft heard canard “half of all weddings end in divorce” (“Zero weddings and many funerals,” Opinion, Sept. 23). H.L. Mencken called this type of statement a “truism” — everybody believes the statement, but it is not true. About a quarter of all weddings end in divorce. Marriage is an institution created to protect the children that may result and is generally effective. From my own point of view, weddings also involve some pretty good parties. The truism seems to result from the fact that in many counties in the United States there are more divorces each year than marriages. The demographics involved in these counties consist of people who may have been married 70 years before divorcing (admittedly an extreme case) while the marriages are happening now. Thus the group divorcing is vastly greater than the group marrying.

John Sweeney